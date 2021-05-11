Coretronic eyeing 60% surge in image product shipments in May

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic expects shipments of its image products and visual solutions to hike 60% sequentially in May, thanks to deferred shipments from the previous month.

Shipments of energy-saving devices, mainly BLUs, will remain flat in May as shortages of related components and parts will continue to constrain its shipments, said the company.

It posted revenues of NT$3.754 billion (US$135.14 million) for April, down 3% sequentially but up 13% on year.

Year-to-date revenues amounted to NT$13.777 billion, increasing 18% from a year earlier.

Shipments of image and visual products totaled NT$745 million in April, down 49% from the previous month. However, such shipments rose 23% on year to NT$3.653 billion in the January-April period.

Sales of BLUs and other energy-saving devices were up 6% sequentially to NT$1.924 billion in April, bolstered by a 16% growth in shipments for TV and PID (public information display) applications. For January-April, total shipments of energy-saving products increased 14% on year to NT$7.038 billion.