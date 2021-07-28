PTI raises capex outlook for 2021

Logic and memory IC backend house Powertech Technology (PTI) has revised upward its capex target this year to NT$17 billion (US$606.05 billion) from the NT$15 billion estimated previously.

The capex revision is to respond to market demand and customer needs, said PTI CFO Evan Tseng at an earnings conference call yesterday (July 27).

PTI expressed optimism about its outlook for the third quarter, as sales generated from both the memory and logic sectors will be rising.

DRAM memory demand will remain robust in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, said company CEO Boris Hsieh. As for flash memory, demand will be picking up thanks to seasonal factors. PTI has already seen its memory backend capacity fully utilized, according to Hsieh.

PTI also provides packaging services for SSD modules, and expects the ongoing shortage of related device controllers to start easing in the fourth quarter of this year. The chip shortage will constrain PTI's shipments for SSDs in the third quarter, which are expected to stay flat on quarter.

Meanwhile, PTI and affiliate Greatek Electronics are encountering shortages of logic IC packaging materials and rising materials costs, but have no plans to raise packaging services quotes in the second half of this year, Hsieh noted.

PTI will continue enhancing its logic IC backend capability, Hsieh continued. Specializing in memory backend services, PTI has been strengthening its backend services for logic chips over the past several years.

PTI offers flip-chip and wafer-level packaging services for midrange and high-end ICs, while Greatek remains focused on CMOS image sensors, MCUs and other entry-level chips for use in diverse consumer electronics devices.

PTI also provides bumping services for logic chips, with plans to boost its monthly bumping capacity to 105,000 pieces in the near future, Hsieh said. PTI has expanded its bumping capacity to 95,000 pieces monthly from the previous 90,000 units.

In addition, Greatek has already run its wirebonding packaging lines at full capacity, with a book-to-bill ratio of over one indicating a strong second half of this year for the packaging house. Greatek is constructing a new factory at its manufacturing site in Toufen, northern Taiwan, with the construction scheduled to complete by June 2022, according to the company. An additional 800 sets of wirebonding packaging equipment will be installed at the new factory, which will generate about NT$400 million in revenue monthly.

Greatek also plans to expand testing capacity at its factory site in Chunan, northern Taiwan, with the construction of a new factory slated to complete in June 2022. An additional 230 sets of testing equipment will be installed at the new factory, which is expected to generate about NT$50 million in monthly revenue, the company disclosed.