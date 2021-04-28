Bits + chips
PTI sees clear order visibility through 3Q21
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend house Powertech Technology (PTI) and along with its logic IC packaging subsidiary Greatek Electronics have seen clear order visibility through the third quarter of 2021, with revenues for the second and third quarters very likely to grow sequentially, according to company sources.

PTI's first-quarter 2021 revenues slipped 3.1% sequentially and 2.03% on year reaching NT$18.429 billion (US$658.18 million), due mainly to clients enforcing inventory adjustments and fewer work days in the quarter.

But its net earnings for the quarter increased 2.8% sequentially and 4.6% on year to NT$1.708 billion, the second highest for the same quarter. Its gross margin reached 21.1%, up 0.8pp sequentially and 1.3pp on year.

The company saw 60% of its first-quarter revenues contributed by IC packaging, compared to 22% by testing, and 10% by SiP modules production.

Backend services for flash chips commanded the highest revenue ratio at 36% in the first quarter, followed by 34% for logic ICs, 20% for DRAM chips and 10% for SiP modules.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  3. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.