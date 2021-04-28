PTI sees clear order visibility through 3Q21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend house Powertech Technology (PTI) and along with its logic IC packaging subsidiary Greatek Electronics have seen clear order visibility through the third quarter of 2021, with revenues for the second and third quarters very likely to grow sequentially, according to company sources.

PTI's first-quarter 2021 revenues slipped 3.1% sequentially and 2.03% on year reaching NT$18.429 billion (US$658.18 million), due mainly to clients enforcing inventory adjustments and fewer work days in the quarter.

But its net earnings for the quarter increased 2.8% sequentially and 4.6% on year to NT$1.708 billion, the second highest for the same quarter. Its gross margin reached 21.1%, up 0.8pp sequentially and 1.3pp on year.

The company saw 60% of its first-quarter revenues contributed by IC packaging, compared to 22% by testing, and 10% by SiP modules production.

Backend services for flash chips commanded the highest revenue ratio at 36% in the first quarter, followed by 34% for logic ICs, 20% for DRAM chips and 10% for SiP modules.