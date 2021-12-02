Cloud service providers CloudMile, eCloudvalley expand Southeast Asian operations

Datacenters are opening at a rapid pace in ASEAN countries. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is building new data centers in Jakarta, Indonesia; Microsoft has plans to set up Azure datacenters in Indonesia and Malaysia; Facebook is currently building a data center in Singapore, and Alibaba Cloud is building a data center in the Philippines.

Additionally, Cloudmile, a Taiwan-based Google Cloud managed service provider (MSP), opened its new Singapore facilities in October with further plans to expand in Malaysia. eCloudvalley, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) premier consulting partner, launched its Vietnam base of operations in September, bringing its total number of operating bases to five. So why are public cloud service providers moving in on the ASEAN market?

Plans for the cloud service data centers were made before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While plans were slightly delayed due to the pandemic, overall plans remained unchanged.

Now, as vaccination levels continue increasing and the world learns to coexist with COVID-19, the industry believes that the pace at which ASEAN countries are embracing the cloud will accelerate and cloud service providers will become more active in the region.

ASEAN digital transformation accelerates

The World Economic Forum and Singapore's global consumer network company Sea recently issued the ASEAN Digital Generation Report, which surveyed 86,000 people in six ASEAN countries to identify new trends brought about by the pandemic. Among these trends, those surveyed generally believe that digitization plays an important role in supporting their livelihoods and the overall economy.

The most obvious impact comes from online shopping demand. Facebook and Bain & Company surveyed 16,000 respondents from six major ASEAN member states including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. According to the survey, an estimated 70% of people aged 15 and over will shop online by the end of 2021. Furthermore, 45% of respondents said that their daily purchases are mainly conducted online.

According to the survey, respondents purchased an average of 8.1 products online in the last 12 months. Nearly 80% of consumers conducted searches or considered making purchases online through social media, e-commerce platforms, and brand websites. Furthermore, the survey estimates that the scope of e-commerce in ASEAN countries will reach US$254 billion in the next five years, an increase of 92.43% up from US$132 billion by the end of 2021.

Among the six surveyed countries, the online shopping population in Indonesia increased the most, going from 140 million in 2020 to 170 million in 2021, a growth rate of 15%.

The e-Conomy SEA 2020 report by Google, Singapore-based Temasek, and Bain & Company found that the pandemic accelerated the development of the digital economy. The report stated that 40 million inhabitants in ASEAN countries came online for the first time in 2020, taking the total number of internet users in the region to 400 million.

The continuous expansion of the user population has also led to the emergence of different services. Southeast Asia has already produced 14 unicorn companies, among which six are in Singapore and four in Indonesia. The core business of these companies is e-commerce. The spread of e-commerce not only benefits companies that engage in online sales but is also driving development in the fintech service industry, such as e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Most of these service models utilize the cloud. Spencer Liu, founder and CEO of Cloudmile, pointed out the current trend is to "own your data, managed by the cloud." Cloud is a necessary base architecture. Another market trend Cloudmile sees is companies starting from cloud computing and expanding into artificial intelligence, which is the direction Cloudmile is headed.

Taiwanese talent on the ASEAN stage

Cloudmile recently announced that it has begun using its newly established Singapore facilities. The facilities will be used to grow its AI team and act as the company's hub to promote the AI economy in Southeast Asia.

When asked why they chose to set up in Singapore, Liu quoted Acer founder Stan Shih, saying that Taiwan does not lack talent, but lacks the stage.

Liu pointed out that Taiwan has the software engineering talent and Singapore can provide the best stage. Singapore has close relationships with ASEAN countries and is very international. For Taiwan-based companies that want to get into the Asian and international markets, Singapore is a great base. From Singapore, Cloudmile will also set up bases in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Liu emphasized that it is not only companies that are actively embracing cloud services – governments are also actively pushing for digital transformation.

During the pandemic, Cloudmile helped Singapore execute contract tracking, vaccination plans and travel safety management. Furthermore, Cloudmile has partnered with Singapore food delivery startup Oddle and the nonprofit Our Better World.

Cloud service provider eCloudvalley also sees business opportunities in ASEAN countries. After establishing a base in the Philippines in 2019, eCloudvalley has continued to expand in the ASEAN market, setting up bases in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand between 2019 and 2020. The company's newest base in Vietnam was completed in September 2021 and is already in use.

I Lin, cloud business group general manager at eCloudvalley, pointed out that Vietnam was chosen for its large local population and because AWS has been developing in the country for many years. In the eight years since eCloudvalley and AWS began their partnership, they have worked together in many markets. So, when AWS wants to open a local market, eCloudvalley is their first choice of partner.

eCloudvalley and AWS have joined forces to actively expand in the ASEAN cloud market. According to eCloudvalley's financial report, the company's revenue grew 315% in the ASEAN market in 2020. Even with the impact of the pandemic in the past two years, eCloudvalley still has high expectations for the local cloud business in the region.

Lin pointed out the ASEAN market has high growth potential. The Greater China market, in which eCloudvalley already operates, has also continued to grow. The company has over 400 employees with its main software engineering team located in Taiwan. The company also continues to recruit new talent to try and meet its growing demand.

Talent shortage is the biggest problem for cloud service providers

According to a report by UBS, AWS, Azure and Google were all concerned about the talent shortage during the period of rapid growth in the pandemic. UBS consulted with 15 cloud companies, including the three mentioned above, which were unanimous in agreeing that there is a major talent shortage within the industry. This has led to a build-up of projects that they have been unable to keep up with.

While public cloud brands are attracting a lot of talent, it is still not enough. A certain level of customization is required to meet the different cloud demands of different verticals. To meet these demands, companies must understand how much the customer is willing to spend on cloud and AI systems.