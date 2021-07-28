中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains
    Jessie Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    In terms of the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, Taiwan-based ICT makers are relatively competitive in EV components and sub-systems and less competitive in batteries, according to Digitimes Research.

    Taiwan-based makers such as Machema Chemicals International and Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) are internationally competitive in cathode materials of batteries, while players such as Delta Electronics and Teco Electric & Machinery are strong in motors and power driving systems, suppliers such as Delta Electronics, Phihong Technology and Fortune Electric are good in EV-use power charging facilities, Digitimes Research indicated.

    However, Taiwan-based makers are at a disadvantage in the EV-use battery industry mainly because China-based makers have been more competitive, resulting in the Taiwanese makers being unwilling to invest in developing products and expanding capacities, Digitimes Research noted.

    Some Taiwan-based makers have entered Tesla's supply chains. Currently, Taiwan-based makers have the technological capability to supply 60-70% of components used in Tesla EV models.

    As EVs are developed toward integration with autonomous driving and IoV (Internet of vehicle), ADAS (advanced driver assist system) and automotive electric and electronic components are included in EV supply chains in a broad sense. Taiwan-based makers are internationally competitive in these areas, for example, many Taiwan-based makers have supplied ADAS sensors for globally first-tier supply chain makers.

    In addition, MIH, a software/hardware-integrated open platform for developing EVs launched by Foxconn Electronics via cooperation with Yulon Motor, is intended to help Taiwan-based ICT makers enter international EV supply chains.

