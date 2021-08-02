Delta Electronics expects 3Q21 revenues to grow

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, based on order visibility, expects consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2021 to significantly increase on quarter, according to company chairman Yancey Hai.

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter are likely to decrease slightly on quarter but will be higher than the level of the second quarter, Hai said.

Gross margin of 30.06% for second-quarter 2021 dropped 2.81pp on year, mainly due to hikes in cost for components, especially semiconductors, company president Cheng Ping explained.

To reflect such hikes, Delta will raise quotes in August-September, Hai noted, adding while Delta's operation was impacted by component shortages in first-half 2021, the worst is over, Hai indicated.

Delta has entered supply chains for US, European and Japanese electric vehicle (EV) makers, but the corresponding revenue proportion for devices used in EV drive motors is only 5% at present. In view of fast growing development of EVs, Delta will keep investing in R&D and production of EV-use devices, Hai noted, adding that such business in 2022 is expected to grow 40-50% on year.

Delta Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 78.770 8.67% 11.42% 151.255 19.69% Gross margin 30.06% 0.25pp (2.81pp) 29.94% (0.11pp) Operating profit 8.780 17.05% (5.23%) 16.282 44.79% Net profit 7.590 15.34% (0.10%) 14.170 46.61% Net EPS (NT$) 2.92 5.46

