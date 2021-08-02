中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 3, 2021
    08:55
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    Taiwan networking IC suppliers gain shifted orders
    12h 15min ago
    China PCB maker DSBJ to step into IC substrate market
    12h 21min ago
    OSATs in talks with substrate suppliers about 2023 orders
    12h 27min ago
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    12h 30min ago
    Global notebook shipments to peak for 2021 in 3Q
    12h 35min ago
    COF substrate and probe card demand remains robust
    12h 35min ago
    Standard IC supply to stay tight in short term
    12h 35min ago
    Delta Electronics expects 3Q21 revenues to grow
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, based on order visibility, expects consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2021 to significantly increase on quarter, according to company chairman Yancey Hai.

    Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter are likely to decrease slightly on quarter but will be higher than the level of the second quarter, Hai said.

    Gross margin of 30.06% for second-quarter 2021 dropped 2.81pp on year, mainly due to hikes in cost for components, especially semiconductors, company president Cheng Ping explained.

    To reflect such hikes, Delta will raise quotes in August-September, Hai noted, adding while Delta's operation was impacted by component shortages in first-half 2021, the worst is over, Hai indicated.

    Delta has entered supply chains for US, European and Japanese electric vehicle (EV) makers, but the corresponding revenue proportion for devices used in EV drive motors is only 5% at present. In view of fast growing development of EVs, Delta will keep investing in R&D and production of EV-use devices, Hai noted, adding that such business in 2022 is expected to grow 40-50% on year.

    Delta Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    78.770

    8.67%

    11.42%

    151.255

    19.69%

    Gross margin

    30.06%

    0.25pp

    (2.81pp)

    29.94%

    (0.11pp)

    Operating profit

    8.780

    17.05%

    (5.23%)

    16.282

    44.79%

    Net profit

    7.590

    15.34%

    (0.10%)

    14.170

    46.61%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    2.92

    5.46

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Delta Electronics chairman Yancey Hai (left) and CEO Cheng Ping

    Delta Electronics chairman Yancey Hai (left) and CEO Cheng Ping
    Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, August 2021

