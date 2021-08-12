Delta Electronics purchases renewable energy for target carbon intensity

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has signed a long-term PPA (power purchase agreement) with renewable energy developer and reseller TCC Green Energy to purchase installation capacity of 7.2MW for onshore wind turbines, equivalent to annually supplying 19 million kWh of wind-generating electricity, according to Delta.

As TCC has deployed onshore wind turbines each with installation capacity of 0.36MW, the purchased installation capacity is equivalent to Delta acquiring 20 onshore wind turbines to generate power for own use.

Delta in 2017 set a carbon reduction target of gradually decreasing carbon intensity (ratio of carbon emission equivalent and production value in a given year) by 56.6% in 2025 from the level in 2014. Delta has installed rooftop PV systems to generate electricity for own use and purchased renewable energy certificates. The company reduced carbon intensity by 55% in 2020.

In 2020, rooftop PV systems at Delta's main factories around the world generated 25.3 million kWh of electricity in total and it purchased international renewable energy certificates for using 285 million kWh of renewable energy, according to the company. Renewable energy took up 55.1% of total power consumption at Delta's all main factories around the world in 2020 and the proportion was 45.7% including Delta's offices and marketing bases worldwide.

Delta in March 2021 joined RE100, a global corporate renewable energy initiative to promote 100% use of renewable energy to meet power demand, and made the promise that all of its factories, offices and marketing bases around the world will reach 100% use of renewable energy and carbon neutrality in 2030.

Delta has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.377 billion (US$942 million) for July, increasing 0.66% on month and 2.31% on year, and those of NT$177.632 billion for January-July grew 16.74% on year.