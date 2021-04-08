Bits + chips
VPEC posts record March revenues
Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

III-V compound epitaxial wafer maker Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$341.6 million (US$12.0 million) for March, the highest-ever monthly level, growing 24.42% sequentially and 52.47% on year.

Demand for PAs (power amplifiers) used in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 applications has been strong, pushing up demand for GaAs epitaxial wafers. Demand for 4G- and 5G-use PAs has been particularly strong from Chinese smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhone models in second-half 2021 and shipments for corresponding PAs will begin in June, the sources said.

Qualcomm will also launch new 5G-use PA modules in second-half 2021, and VPEC is expected to see robust demand in the second and third quarters of 2021, the sources indicated.

VPEC posted consolidated revenues of NT$889.2 million for first-quarter 2021, increasing 17.43% sequentially and 36.88% on year.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  2. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
  3. Smartphone brands still focus on low-price segments in India
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.