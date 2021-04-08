VPEC posts record March revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

III-V compound epitaxial wafer maker Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$341.6 million (US$12.0 million) for March, the highest-ever monthly level, growing 24.42% sequentially and 52.47% on year.

Demand for PAs (power amplifiers) used in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 applications has been strong, pushing up demand for GaAs epitaxial wafers. Demand for 4G- and 5G-use PAs has been particularly strong from Chinese smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhone models in second-half 2021 and shipments for corresponding PAs will begin in June, the sources said.

Qualcomm will also launch new 5G-use PA modules in second-half 2021, and VPEC is expected to see robust demand in the second and third quarters of 2021, the sources indicated.

VPEC posted consolidated revenues of NT$889.2 million for first-quarter 2021, increasing 17.43% sequentially and 36.88% on year.