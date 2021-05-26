Demand for GaAs-based PA remains robust

Taiwan's III-V semiconductor players have seen demand for GaAs-based power amplifiers for smartphone and Wi-Fi 6 applications remain steady despite a slowdown in 5G rollouts, according to industry sources.

GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) has seen its share in the 4G PA segment continue to expand, thanks to orders from Skyworks, the sources said.

AWSC has raised its foundry quotes by 10% recently, which is likely to result in sequential revenue growths in May-June, said the sources.

AWSC aims to ramp up its monthly PA capacity to 15,000 wafers by the middle of May before growing further to 20,000 pieces by the end of 2021.

AWSC and fellow companies Win Semiconductors and Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) are likely to land entry-level 5G PA orders from Qualcomm, which is to launch such models in the second half of 2021, said the sources.

Win Semiconductors has said that it has seen its order visibility extend to 4-6 weeks. The company currently has a foundry capacity of 41,000 wafers a month, with new capacity from its plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, to come online in early 2022.

IDM service provider Transcom is optimizing its 4-inch GaAs fab to develop GaN and SiC products, in addition to high performance GaAs devices for high power and low noise applications.

The company's new fab, which is being built in Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), is likely to start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2022, according to company sources.