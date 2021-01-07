EnnoStar combines LED with III-V compound semiconductors, says chairman

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EnnoStar has become an investment platform combining R&D and production of LED with that of III-V compound semiconductor components in Taiwan through its affiliates, according to company chairman and president Lee Biing-jye.

Under Ennostar are vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics and LED wafer and chip maker Epistar, which has a majority stake in III-V compound semiconductor maker Unikorn Semiconductor.

EnnoStar was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange at an initial price of NT$91.0 (US$3.19) per share on January 6.

With EnnoStar playing the role of the investment platform, Epistar focuses on R&D and production of LED, miniLED and microLED, Lextar on packaging of such chips into modules or products, and Unikorn on production of III-V compound semiconductor components used in automotive components, sensing, power devices, 5G smartphones and infrastructure.

EnnoStar is expected to have sales revenues from miniLED taking up 30% of 2021 consolidated revenues.