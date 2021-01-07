LED
EnnoStar combines LED with III-V compound semiconductors, says chairman
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EnnoStar has become an investment platform combining R&D and production of LED with that of III-V compound semiconductor components in Taiwan through its affiliates, according to company chairman and president Lee Biing-jye.

Under Ennostar are vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics and LED wafer and chip maker Epistar, which has a majority stake in III-V compound semiconductor maker Unikorn Semiconductor.

EnnoStar was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange at an initial price of NT$91.0 (US$3.19) per share on January 6.

With EnnoStar playing the role of the investment platform, Epistar focuses on R&D and production of LED, miniLED and microLED, Lextar on packaging of such chips into modules or products, and Unikorn on production of III-V compound semiconductor components used in automotive components, sensing, power devices, 5G smartphones and infrastructure.

EnnoStar is expected to have sales revenues from miniLED taking up 30% of 2021 consolidated revenues.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Research analysis
  1. AI makes RPA intelligent
  2. EIH to promote color e-book readers
  3. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.