Lite-On Tech April revenues up on month, down on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.643 billion (US$480 million) for April, increasing 3.05% on month but decreasing 0.76% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 52% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 21% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; 27% from devices used in cloud computing, datacenters, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$51.360 billion for January-April, growing 10.85% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.346 billion for April, slipping 7.53% on month but rising 19.74% on year, those of NT$68.250 billion for January-April, increasing 27.13% on year.

