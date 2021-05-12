IT + CE
Delta Electronics April revenues down sequentially
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.439 billion (US$936 million) for April, decreasing 2.17% sequentially but increasing 13.48% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 60% of the revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 15%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$98.924 billion for January-April, growing 25.26% on year.

Realtime news
Supply chain
UMC official website
Research insights
  1. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  2. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.