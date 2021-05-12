Delta Electronics April revenues down sequentially

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.439 billion (US$936 million) for April, decreasing 2.17% sequentially but increasing 13.48% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 60% of the revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 15%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$98.924 billion for January-April, growing 25.26% on year.