Taiwan 1Q21 patent applications up on year, says IPO

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

A total of 17,156 patents were applied by Taiwanese and foreign applicants in the first quarter of 2021, increasing 2.85% on year, according to Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan-based applicants consisted of enterprises, research organizations and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model and design, IPO said.

For invention patents in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 3,376 invention patents in total during the quarter, followed by US-based ones with 1,532, China-based ones with 657, South Korea-based ones with 446 and Germany-based ones with 212.

Number of patents in application by type, 1Q21 Type of patents Taiwan-based applicant Foreign applicant Total Y/Y Invention 4,738 7,150 11,888 8.37% Utility model 3,239 315 3,554 (6.48%) Design 773 941 1,714 (10.26%)

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents Applicant Number of patents in application TSMC 678 AU Optronics 121 Realtek Semiconductor 112 Foxconn Electronics 78 Industrial Technology Research Institute 60 Acer 57 Nanya Technology 57 Delta Electronics 46 Inventec 46 MediaTek 43

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents Applicant Number of patents in application Qualcomm 215 Nitto Denko 186 Samsung Electronics 141 Tokyo Electron 135 Applied Materials 128 Kioxia 127 Sumitomo Chemicals 99 Fujifilm 86 Lintech 58 ASML Netherlands 57

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021