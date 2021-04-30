Bits + chips
Taiwan 1Q21 patent applications up on year, says IPO
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

A total of 17,156 patents were applied by Taiwanese and foreign applicants in the first quarter of 2021, increasing 2.85% on year, according to Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan-based applicants consisted of enterprises, research organizations and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model and design, IPO said.

For invention patents in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 3,376 invention patents in total during the quarter, followed by US-based ones with 1,532, China-based ones with 657, South Korea-based ones with 446 and Germany-based ones with 212.

Number of patents in application by type, 1Q21

Type of patents

Taiwan-based applicant

Foreign applicant

Total

Y/Y

Invention

4,738

7,150

11,888

8.37%

Utility model

3,239

315

3,554

(6.48%)

Design

773

941

1,714

(10.26%)

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents

Applicant

Number of patents in application

TSMC

678

AU Optronics

121

Realtek Semiconductor

112

Foxconn Electronics

78

Industrial Technology Research Institute

60

Acer

57

Nanya Technology

57

Delta Electronics

46

Inventec

46

MediaTek

43

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents

Applicant

Number of patents in application

Qualcomm

215

Nitto Denko

186

Samsung Electronics

141

Tokyo Electron

135

Applied Materials

128

Kioxia

127

Sumitomo Chemicals

99

Fujifilm

86

Lintech

58

ASML Netherlands

57

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  3. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.