Taiwan 1Q21 patent applications up on year, says IPO

A total of 17,156 patents were applied by Taiwanese and foreign applicants in the first quarter of 2021, increasing 2.85% on year, according to Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under Ministry of Economic Affairs.
Taiwan-based applicants consisted of enterprises, research organizations and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model and design, IPO said.
For invention patents in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 3,376 invention patents in total during the quarter, followed by US-based ones with 1,532, China-based ones with 657, South Korea-based ones with 446 and Germany-based ones with 212.
Number of patents in application by type, 1Q21
Type of patents
Taiwan-based applicant
Foreign applicant
Total
Y/Y
Invention
4,738
7,150
11,888
8.37%
Utility model
3,239
315
3,554
(6.48%)
Design
773
941
1,714
(10.26%)
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021
Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents
Applicant
Number of patents in application
TSMC
678
AU Optronics
121
Realtek Semiconductor
112
Foxconn Electronics
78
Industrial Technology Research Institute
60
Acer
57
Nanya Technology
57
Delta Electronics
46
Inventec
46
MediaTek
43
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021
Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents
Applicant
Number of patents in application
Qualcomm
215
Nitto Denko
186
Samsung Electronics
141
Tokyo Electron
135
Applied Materials
128
Kioxia
127
Sumitomo Chemicals
99
Fujifilm
86
Lintech
58
ASML Netherlands
57
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021