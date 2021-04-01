Delta Electronics completes first smart factory

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has upgraded a plant in Taiwan to a smart factory based on 5G private network through cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), Microsoft and PTC, according to Delta.

Delta said it is its first smart factory, which makes vector control frequency converters, and will be a model for the company's project to upgrade more than 20 other plants in Taiwan, China and Thailand in five years, moving toward integration of communication, operational and information technologies.

The smart factory employs in-house-developed RTMs (rapid transformable machines) which can automatically determine needed components/materials, AGVs (automated guided vehicles), AMRs (autonomous mobile robots), intelligent functions of assembly training, visualization equipment control and management using MR and AR technologies, said the company.

Delta said the plant uses Microsoft Azure cloud computing services and PTC-developed AR software solution Vuforia matched with Microsoft HoloLens to enhance real-time adjustments to manufacturing processes and help hike inspection accuracy and yield rates.

It said actual operation of the smart factory for the initial three months has shown that production value per worker has increased by 69% and output value by 75%.

FET has launched 5G PaaS solutions featuring integration of big data, AI and IoT, and is in talks with clients for over 100 projects, over 50% of which involve manufacturing, according to FET president Ching Chee.