Adata holds record-high inventory

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module house Adata Technology held over NT$10 billion (US$357.8 million) worth of inventory as of the end of first-quarter 2021 - a record high, according to company chairman Simon Chen.

Adata will continue to stockpile and maintain high inventory levels, said Chen, adding that the memory contract price outlook remains bullish.

Adata reported net profit hiked about 119% sequentially to NT$685 million (US$24.5 million) in the first quarter, with EPS hitting a 14-quarter high of NT$2.94. The company generated revenue of nearly NT$9.1 billion in the first quarter, up 2.6% sequentially, with gross margin rising almost 7pp on quarter to 19.07%.

DRAM and NAND flash contract prices are poised to rise through the third quarter of 2021, Chen indicated. With Korea- and US-based chip vendors all forecasting chip shortages throughout this year, market conditions are favorable to the supply side, Chen said.

Adata has been stockpiling memory chips and other crucial components, such as SSD controller ICs, since the end of last year, Chen noted. The company is confident about its ample supply for SSDs and other storage devices, Chen added.

Demand for PCs, servers and handsets will be robust in the second and third quarters of 2021, while demand for automotive electronics has started picking up, according to Chen.

Adata is also among the beneficiaries of a recent boom in demand for large-capacity SSDs from China's cryptomining hardware makers. The memory module maker has enjoyed a strong pull-in of SSD orders since April, the company was quoted as saying in previous reports.