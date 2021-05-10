Phison sees revenue boom

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND flash device controller and module supplier Phison Electronics saw its cumulative 2021 revenue through April increase about 9% on year to NT$17.98 billion (US$647.5 million), higher than those generated during the same period in previous years.

Phison reported revenue of NT$5.09 billion for April 2021, up 42% from a year earlier, when shipments of the company's PCIe SSD controllers jumped over 100% on year. Total PCIe SSD shipments for the first four months of this year surged nearly 97% on year, Phison said.

Phison also disclosed shipments of its industrial memory modules climbed nearly 70% from a year ago in April alone. The company saw shipments of its industrial memory modules grow over 32% on year during the first four months of 2021.

Phison reportedly has raised its quotes for the second time this year to reflect rising foundry and backend costs, as well as costs of IC substrates and other related chip components. The rising costs are resulted from supply-side constraints.

While declining to comment on Phison's pricing, company chairman KS Pua said that Phison is committed to fulfilling customer orders on schedule and will be working with its upstream and downstream partners to tackle supply shortfalls.

Phison said previously that the company would post over 20% revenue growth in 2021, driven by rising product ASPs.