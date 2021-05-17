Foxconn expects EV cooperation deal with Fisker to bear fruit in 2023

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai) will see only limited impact of component shortages and its EV business will advance further after entering into cooperation with US-based EV vendor Fisker, according to company chairman Young-Way Liu.

Liu reiterated at a recent investors conference that shortages of components will not ease until the second quarter of 2022, but stressed that the ratio of Foxconn's orders likely to be affected by the crunch is estimated at under 10%.

Liu also noted that Foxconn's cooperation with Fisker on Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) will not start significant revenue contribution until 2023, and the company will strive to maximize its 2021 earnings.

Liu continued that under the Project PEAR, both parties will jointly work on a new lightweight platform designated "FP28" aiming to develop EVs with unit prices of under US$30,000, with the first plant to be set up in the US, the second in China, and more in India and Europe in the future.

Liu stressed that after both parties finalize the plant locations, annual production capacity and EV prices, Foxconn will be fully devoted to promoting the project. He estimated that annual capacity may be set at 150,000 units starting in 2023 and then gradually ramp up.

Foxconn will focus on in-house development and production of critical components for the planned EVs, including small ICs, power systems, and panel solutions, Liu noted, adding that it will also source more standardized components from member firms of the MIH platform.