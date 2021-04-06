FII produces EV components

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) has stepped into production of components for electric vehicles (EVs) in line with Foxconn Electronics' EV business development, according to company CEO Brand Cheng.

FII, an ODM of industrial networking/communication devices under the Foxconn Group, uses its composite metal manufacturing processes to produce high-end precision mechatronic components and structural components for EVs, with these components improving precision and reducing weights of EVs, Cheng said.

As FII has made significant achievements in running lighthouse factories, and will help MIH members produce key EV-use components using lighthouse models, Cheng noted. MIH is a Foxconn-led hardware/software-integrated platform for developing EVs.

FII has stepped into 5G-based IoV and car-use telematics, Cheng indicated.

FII has about 200,000 employees around the world, with 85% of them being in China.