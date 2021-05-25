中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    01:08
    mostly clear
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Networking device makers continue to move production lines out of China
    2h 37min ago
    VCM component demand for iPhones to pick up as early as 2Q21
    2h 46min ago
    TSMC soon to kick off production for new iPhone chips
    3h 6min ago
    Taiwan device assemblers diversifying production bases
    3h 8min ago
    Taiwan PCB makers gearing up production for new iPhones
    3h 23min ago
    Chipmakers see end-market demand disappoint
    3h 40min ago
    Apple to become top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays
    3h 40min ago
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortage
    3h 43min ago
    Home News IT + CE
    FII, Luster LightTech form JV to develop inspection and machine vision products
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), an industrial IoT arm of Foxconn Technology, has announced plans to form a joint venture with China-based Luster LightTech to develop automated inspection equipment and machine vision products.

    The joint venture will optimize the two firms' expertise in smart manufacturing to develop vision- and motion-control systems, automated inspection solutions, specialized smart manufacturing equipment, and automated smart production lines, said FII chairman Hsu Hsing-jen.

    The adoption of smart inspection solutions will significantly help reduce the time and human resources that most manufacturers now spend on manufacturing processes and product quality control, Hus stressed.

    The joint venture will also deepen its research on the development of related industrial AI and machine vision technologies and applications, which will push the advancement of smart manufacturing, Hsu added.

    Smart visual inspection equipment, for example, can replace the workload of about 40-50 operators on the inspection line and improve the detection time on a single product to 2.7 seconds from 5.5 seconds, FII said.

    FII chairman Hsu Hsing-jen

    Hsu Hsing-jen, chairm of FII-Luster LightTech joint venture
    Photo: FII

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    inspection
    Related stories
    May 10
    FII steps into EV components
    Apr 6
    FII produces EV components
    Aug 18
    Foxconn to build server component production hub in Taiwan
    Aug 17
    FII expected to see continued growth in 2H20
    Jun 30
    FII to develop cross-domain IIoT platforms, says chairman
    May 25, 2020
    FII chairman sees 4 stages of smart manufacturing
    Apr 8, 2020
    FII, Luster LightTech to jointly develop smart production solutions
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    UMC official website
    SPONSORS
    May 24, 09:14
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Friday 21 May 2021
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Tuesday 25 May 2021
    Highlights of the day: Chip vendors funding expansions at pure-play foundries
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21