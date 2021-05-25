FII, Luster LightTech form JV to develop inspection and machine vision products

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), an industrial IoT arm of Foxconn Technology, has announced plans to form a joint venture with China-based Luster LightTech to develop automated inspection equipment and machine vision products.

The joint venture will optimize the two firms' expertise in smart manufacturing to develop vision- and motion-control systems, automated inspection solutions, specialized smart manufacturing equipment, and automated smart production lines, said FII chairman Hsu Hsing-jen.

The adoption of smart inspection solutions will significantly help reduce the time and human resources that most manufacturers now spend on manufacturing processes and product quality control, Hus stressed.

The joint venture will also deepen its research on the development of related industrial AI and machine vision technologies and applications, which will push the advancement of smart manufacturing, Hsu added.

Smart visual inspection equipment, for example, can replace the workload of about 40-50 operators on the inspection line and improve the detection time on a single product to 2.7 seconds from 5.5 seconds, FII said.

Hsu Hsing-jen, chairm of FII-Luster LightTech joint venture

Photo: FII