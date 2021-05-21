Bits + chips
Adata upbeat about 2Q21
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module maker Adata Technology expects its revenue to be driven by robust SSD shipments and rising DRAM prices in the second quarter of 2021.

DRAM contract prices are poised to rise in the second quarter, said Adata, adding that the company expects to post another sequential growth in May revenue.

Adata will see its SSD shipments hit another record high in the second quarter, buoyed by growing cryptomining demand, the company indicated.

Adata is also upbeat about its operations in the third quarter, citing a continued rally in DRAM contract prices and strong SSD shipments, as well as demand for notebooks and gaming devices.

Adata continues to hold high chip inventory to ensure its ample supply of SSDs and other storage devices, according to the memory module house.

