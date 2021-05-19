IT + CE
Investments in Thailand increase 80% on year in 1Q21
Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) saw the number of applications for investing in the country increase to 401 in the first quarter of 2021, up from 351 in the same quarter a year ago, while the investment amount will total THB123.4 billion (US$3.97 billion), up 80% on year, according to a report from Business News of Thailand.

BOI pointed out that 191 applications are foreign direct investments (FDI), with the amount totaling THB62 billion, up from THB25.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The investments are mostly for medical care as well as electrical and electronics businesses, the report added.

