LED
Nichia patent invalidated in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has disclosed it has won a patent lawsuit in China, where its Supreme People's Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by Japan-based Nichia to claim validity of its YAG patent in the country.

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court in China invalidated the patent CN200610095837.4 in May 2019. Nichia then appealed to the supreme court.

The US Supreme Court, the High Court of Australia and the Taiwan Supreme Administrative Court have invalidated Nichia's YAG patents in the respective countries, Everlight noted.

Everlight is expanding ultraviolet and infrared LED packaging capacity by about 30%, with the additional capacity to gradually come into operation in the second and third quarter of 2021.

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. China 1Q21 smartphone shipments increase 9%, says Digitimes Research
  2. Global tablet shipments drop sequentially in 1Q21
  3. MediaTek accounts for over 50% of China smartphone AP shipments in 1Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.