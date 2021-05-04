Nichia patent invalidated in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has disclosed it has won a patent lawsuit in China, where its Supreme People's Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by Japan-based Nichia to claim validity of its YAG patent in the country.

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court in China invalidated the patent CN200610095837.4 in May 2019. Nichia then appealed to the supreme court.

The US Supreme Court, the High Court of Australia and the Taiwan Supreme Administrative Court have invalidated Nichia's YAG patents in the respective countries, Everlight noted.

Everlight is expanding ultraviolet and infrared LED packaging capacity by about 30%, with the additional capacity to gradually come into operation in the second and third quarter of 2021.