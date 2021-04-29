Ibiden to expand high-end ABF substrate capacity

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Ibiden has announced plans to inject JPY180 billion (US$1.66 billion) into the expansion of production capacity for high-end IC substrates for applications such as servers and image processing units.

Ibiden will install new production equipment and facilities for the capacity expansion at its factory site in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, Japan starting the second half of fiscal 2021, said the company in a statement issued on April 27.

Ibiden expects to complete all the facility installation and kick off high-volume manufacturing by fiscal 2023.

Taiwan-based IC substrate specialists including Unimicron Technology, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and Nan Ya PCB reportedly also have plans to expand production capacity for high-end ABF substrates.

Tight supply for ABF substrates may ease as early as 2023 if makers in Japan, Korea and Taiwan commercialize their new capacity with stable yield rates by 2022 as scheduled, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.