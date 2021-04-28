WT Micro expects up to 30% revenue surge in 2Q21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC distributor WT Microelectronics expects to post revenue in a range between NT$92 billion (US$3.3 billion) and NT$98 billion in the second quarter of 2021, representing an on-year increase of 23-31%.

WT Micro's sales outlook for the second quarter represents nearly flat growth or an up to 5.7% sequential decrease on quarter, nevertheless.

WT Micro credited its positive sales guidance for the second quarter to stable growth in demand for PCs, consumer electronics, industrial instruments, and automotive electronics, despite a seasonal slowdown in orders placed by handset customers.

WT Micro saw its net profit climb 22% sequentially and a robust 145% on year to a record high of NT$1.51 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while revenue grew 26% from a year earlier but fell about 10% on quarter to NT$97.6 billion. EPS for the first quarter came to NT$1.92.