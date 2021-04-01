WPG posts record revenue, profit for 2020

Julian Ho, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

IC distributor WPG has reported consolidated revenues and net profits increased 15.6% and 25.9%, respectively, on year to record highs in 2020 with EPS reaching NT$4.77 (US$0.17).

WPG's consolidated revenues were NT$609.89 billion and net profits NT$8.12 billion in 2020.

WPG expects its profits to see better on-year growth than revenues in 2021, judging from clients' orders and the supply chain's status, said company CFO Cliff Yuan, adding that the company's channel inventory level has already dropped to 35-40 days, but is still fully capable of satisfying clients' demand.

Yuan said orders for 5G base stations, work-from-home applications and IoT will remain steady in 2021, while demand for automotive ICs has also turned stable since second-half 2020. The company's IT and non-IT product businesses will both enjoy growing revenues in 2021, Yuan added.

WPG's revenues and profits both hit record levels in 2020

Photo: Digitimes file photo