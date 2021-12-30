WT Microelectronics to gain from rising SiC penetration in EV, industrial apps

Green energy gaining momentum amid growing calls for carbon emission reduction is expected to accelerate the penetration of third-generation semiconductors GaN and SiC in EV and industrial power modules, and Taiwan's IC distributor WT Microelectronics is ready to gain from the market trend with its early deployment in the segment, according to industry sources.

As early as three years ago, WT signed a sales agency contract with leading US-based SiC substrate vendor Wolfspeed (formerly Cree) to distribute its products in the China market. The company and US IC distributor Arrow are now Wolfspeed's only two sales agents, with the latter focusing on sales in non-China markets, the sources said.

As international IDMs continue to commercialize new capacity for SiC devices, prices for such components are expected to slip gradually spurring mass industrial applications, which will bring great potential business opportunities for WT although Wolfspeed's SiC capacity has been largely booked by automotive clients, the sources continued.

WT has scored brilliant business performance due to strong demand for B2B chips, such as power modules and power management ICs (PMIC) associated with ESG management and energy-conservation applications. The company now also distributes silicon-based IGBT and other high-power components and modules for first-tier IDMs including STMicroelectronics and Onsemi, the sources said.

WT's chief financial officer Cheryl Yang said WT has set up an ESG ad hoc panel to strengthen its efforts in ESG management. She also disclosed her company is also actively proceeding with digital transformation in stages, with warehousing management already on track for semi-automation development.

Yang estimated WT will have a chance to see its revenues hit the NT$450 billion mark (US$16.28 billion) in 2021, up from NT$350 billion in 2020.