中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 31, 2021
    05:45
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    WT Microelectronics to gain from rising SiC penetration in EV, industrial apps

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Green energy gaining momentum amid growing calls for carbon emission reduction is expected to accelerate the penetration of third-generation semiconductors GaN and SiC in EV and industrial power modules, and Taiwan's IC distributor WT Microelectronics is ready to gain from the market trend with its early deployment in the segment, according to industry sources.

    As early as three years ago, WT signed a sales agency contract with leading US-based SiC substrate vendor Wolfspeed (formerly Cree) to distribute its products in the China market. The company and US IC distributor Arrow are now Wolfspeed's only two sales agents, with the latter focusing on sales in non-China markets, the sources said.

    As international IDMs continue to commercialize new capacity for SiC devices, prices for such components are expected to slip gradually spurring mass industrial applications, which will bring great potential business opportunities for WT although Wolfspeed's SiC capacity has been largely booked by automotive clients, the sources continued.

    WT has scored brilliant business performance due to strong demand for B2B chips, such as power modules and power management ICs (PMIC) associated with ESG management and energy-conservation applications. The company now also distributes silicon-based IGBT and other high-power components and modules for first-tier IDMs including STMicroelectronics and Onsemi, the sources said.

    WT's chief financial officer Cheryl Yang said WT has set up an ESG ad hoc panel to strengthen its efforts in ESG management. She also disclosed her company is also actively proceeding with digital transformation in stages, with warehousing management already on track for semi-automation development.

    Yang estimated WT will have a chance to see its revenues hit the NT$450 billion mark (US$16.28 billion) in 2021, up from NT$350 billion in 2020.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    automotive B2B Cree GaN IC distributor industrial substrate third-generation semiconductors WT WT Microelectronics
    Companies
    WT Microelectronics
    Related stories
    Aug 23
    IC distributors see order visibility for Wi-Fi chips extend to 1Q22
    Aug 17
    IC distributors log impressive revenue gains on strong demand
    Aug 10
    WT Microelectronics 2Q21 net profit hits record
    Apr 28
    WT Micro expects up to 30% revenue surge in 2Q21
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms