IC distributors see chip demand surge for TWS devices

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Chip demand for true wireless studio (TWS) devices has started picking up substantially, particularly for active noise-cancelling (ANC) chips, according to sources at Taiwan-based IC distributors.

Sales of TWS-use chips including power management ICs, RF chips and ANC chips will return to the growth track in 2021, as the global TWS market scale is estimated to grow 10% on year, with devices with ANC function likely to see an even higher sales increase of 15%, the sources said.

Distributors have seen clear order visibility for TWS chips through the third quarter or even the end of the year, but their actual shipments to downstream clients may be somewhat affected by lengthened delivery lead times at chips vendors, the sources continued.

IC distributors will see profit growths outpace revenue increases in 2021 as a result of price hikes on diverse chips amid mounting foundry and backend costs, with prices for some networking chips already raised by 20%, noted the sources.

Thanks to strong demand for notebooks, handsets, networking devices, servers and cloud hardware, most IC distributors have posted impressive revenue increases for first-quarter 2021.

WPG Holdings saw its revenues for the quarter grow 35.2% on year to NT$177.11 billion (US$6.325 billion); WT Microelectronics' corresponding revenues increased 26% on year reaching NT$97.6 billion; and GMI Technology's expanded 36.8% on year to NT$4.096 billion.