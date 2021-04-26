Solar Applied Materials sees rising orders from clients

Jane Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Solar Applied Materials Technology, a Taiwan-based supplier of precious and rare metals, chemicals and materials, is enjoying robust orders from clients in the semiconductor, panel and storage industries.

Solar Applied Materials is seeing strong pull-ins of orders from panel clients in Taiwan and increasing presence in China's panel industry for supplying barrel plating products.

The company's shipments to the panel industry so far have already picked up more than 20% compared to those during the same period in 2020.

Currently, most of Solar Applied Materials' plating product shipments are ITO ones and the product line has allowed the company to steadily penetrate into the supply chain of China's large-size panel industry. But the company is more optimistic about the potential of IXO and IGZO plating products.

IXO plating materials are an upgraded version of ITO plating materials and are able to improve the accumulation of particles during sputtering and achieve the antistatic characteristic, the company stated.

IGZO plating materials are used to replace a-Si and can be applied to panels to achieve high resolution, high refresh rate, high brightness and low power consumption, the company noted.

As demand for 65-inch and above as well as 4K and 8K Ultra HD panels continues rising, shipments of IGZO plating materials have been picking up in the past few years, the company said.

Its PX-ITO materials are also expected to be used in applications such as e-paper, bendable wearables and foldable smartphones and tablets, the company added.