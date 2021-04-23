Epistar to hike quotes for LED, miniLED

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Epistar will hike quotes for LED and miniLED chips in second-quarter 2021 to reflect increases in material costs, according to company president Patrick Fan.

Rising IT product prices have shown that clients would be willing to accept price hikes, Fan said, adding the hikes in the company's products will be moderate.

Epistar has annual miniLED production capacity equivalent to one million 4-inch wafers, a level enough to meet demand in 2021, Fan indicated, and Epistar will not expand the capacity at the moment but will plan capacity expansion for long-term operation.

Yield rates for miniLED have risen to satisfactory levels and if miniLED-backlit products sell well, miniLED penetration in backlighting will rise with production cost declining, Fan noted.

Demand for AlGaInP LED chips has rebounded since second-half 2020 and the corresponding production capacity has been fully utilized, with the revenue proportion standing at below 40% at present, Fan said. The capacity utilization for blue-light LED chips is below 90% currently, Fan noted.

Epistar and vertically-integrated LED maker Lextar Electronics have jointly established a holding firm, Enostar, to wholly own both f them.

Many clients have adopted miniLED backlighting for high-end and gaming notebooks, LCD TVs and automotive displays, Lextar chairman David Su indicated, adding the adoption is expected to extend to other product lines in second-half 2021.

Ennostar expects double-digit gross margin for first-quarter 2021 and aims to reach monthly break-even operation as soon as possible.

Epistar president Patrick Fan (right) and Lextar chairman David Su (center) at Touch Taiwan 2021

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2021