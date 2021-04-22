BenQ Materials sustains full capacity utilization for polarizer

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

BenQ Materials has sustained full capacity utilization for polarizer production, with its order visibility clear through the end of the second quarter or even the third quarter, according to company chairman ZC Chen.

Chen said BenQ's overall revenues will grow slightly in 2021, but gross margins will ramp up quarter by quarter as it will focus more on producing high-value polarizers.

Chen disclosed BenQ will boost its capacity by 5-10% this year by optimizing processes and clearing manufacturing bottlenecks at existing production lines, instead of carrying out bold expansion projects.

As Chinese makers continue to invest in expanding polarizer production, Chen continued, BenQ will invest more on technology upgrades and production of higher-end polarizers to avoid price competition from Chinese peers and join the leader group in the segment in terms of technology and product quality.

Chinese maker SAPO Photoelectric is set to commercialize new polarizer capacity in the second half of 2021, which, however, will not significantly impact peers because its capacity utilization will not be too high initially and overall supply of polarizer remains short of demand by panel makers, according to Chen.

Despite tight supply of compensation films, a major material for polarizer, BenQ has secured sufficient supply from Japanese vendors, Chen said, adding that the material will remain in tight supply as vendors have no plans for sharp capacity expansions.

As Japan's suppliers of compensation films have tried unsuccessfully to raise quotes, BenQ will not hike prices in the short term except for reflecting part of increased transportation and paper carton costs, Chen continued.

BenQ is showcasing a variety of its latest solutions and offerings at Touch Taiwan 2021.