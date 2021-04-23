Novatek ramping up 28nm wafer starts at UMC

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Novatek Microelectronics has placed significant orders for OLED display driver ICs with United Microelectronics (UMC) demanding 28nm process technology, according to industry sources.

Novatek uses mainly 40nm process technology to manufacture its display driver ICs, and has ramped up recently orders for 28nm OLED driver ICs placed with IC analysis and certification labs including Integrated Service Technology (iST) and Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek), the sources indicated. UMC is reportedly Novatek's foundry partner for its 28nm chips.

Novatek is gearing up to compete with its larger South Korea-based peers in the 28nm OLED display driver IC segment this year, the sources said. The Taiwan-based chipmaker originally planned to launch its 28nm OLED driver IC offering in 2020, but has postponed it to 2021, the sources continued.

In addition, TDDI chip suppliers are poised to transition to 55nm process manufacturing, increasingly demanding for 12-inch wafer fabrication services, the sources said. TDDI chips are mainly manufactured using 80nm process technology at 8-inch fabs.

The overall IC analysis and inspection demand for display driver chips built with more advanced process manufacturing will stay robust throughout 2021, as chip suppliers put increased focus on high-margin and high-ASP products, the sources believe.