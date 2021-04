Adata to acquire real estate for NT$2.62 billion

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Memory module maker Adata Technology has announced plans to acquire real estate in Taipei, northern Taiwan for a total of NT$2.62 billion (US$93.4 million).

The acquisition is for future business expansion and operational considerations.

Adata will obtain land with an area of around 2,646 square meters for a building with total floor space of 18,088 square meters.