HTC cooperates with university to train VR talent

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

HTC has signed an MoU with National Dong Hwa University in eastern Taiwan for setting up a VR talent cultivation center.

HTC will provide expertise in commercial application of VR, and the university's Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering will be responsible for operating the center.

The center's first project will be appliying VR to sight-seeing, arts, culture and education, with such VR content to be developed by students under professors' guidance, according to department chairman Chiang Cheng-chin.

Along with fast growing use of 5G, demand for VR, AR, MR and XR will increase sharply, said HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen, adding HTC will enhance cooperation with the university by establishing a certification center for education and training regarding HTC Vive there.