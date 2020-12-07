Mobile + telecom
HTC sees revenues improve in November
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC saw its revenues grow 29.3% sequentially and nearly 1% on year to NT$555 million (US$19.65 million) in November, driven by brisk sales of its U20 5G phones and the availability of new colors of its Desire 20+ lineup.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.19 billion, decreasing 44.8% from a year earlier.

The company also saw sales of its VR business improve in November thanks to the launch of new VR/XR content and its deepened deployments in the education and training sectors, according to industry sources.

It is also enhancing its cooperation with telecom operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), to promote both of its smartphones and VR products, said the sources.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
  2. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  3. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.