HTC sees revenues improve in November

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC saw its revenues grow 29.3% sequentially and nearly 1% on year to NT$555 million (US$19.65 million) in November, driven by brisk sales of its U20 5G phones and the availability of new colors of its Desire 20+ lineup.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.19 billion, decreasing 44.8% from a year earlier.

The company also saw sales of its VR business improve in November thanks to the launch of new VR/XR content and its deepened deployments in the education and training sectors, according to industry sources.

It is also enhancing its cooperation with telecom operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), to promote both of its smartphones and VR products, said the sources.