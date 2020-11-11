HTC posts smaller loss for 3Q20

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has reported net loss of NT$1.41 billion (US$49.42 million) for the third quarter of 2020, the smallest in a streak of 10 quarters of losses.

EPS for the quarter was negative NT$1.70, although gross margin edged up 0.5pp to 27% in the third quarter.

The loss came even though the company launched its first 5G phone, the HTC U20 5G, in September and has also begun promoting its midrange HTC Desire 20 Pro recently.

Its sales performance has remained weak, with October revenues reaching only NT$430 million, down 47.31% on month and 34.48% on year.

Year-to-date revenues came to NT$4.636 billion, decreasing 47.66% from a year earlier.

However, market observers noted that HTC still maintains its leading position in the enterprise VR application market, and through the integration of software, hardware and service platforms, it has expanded its VR user base to include those in the automotive, military, medical and healthcare sectors.