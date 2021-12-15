中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 16, 2021
    03:31
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China market: iPhone sales slowing down
    5h ago
    Topco upbeat about silicone materials demand in 2022
    5h 6min ago
    Ibase eyeing return to growth track
    5h 13min ago
    Taiwan chipmakers gearing up for compound semiconductors
    5h 22min ago
    Amtran expects flat or slight sales growth in 2022
    5h 33min ago
    Daxin expects to run new plant for semiconductor materials in 3Q22
    5h 39min ago
    Acton warns of potential cutback in orders
    5h 53min ago
    GlobalWafers sees no signs of demand reversal
    6h 11min ago
    Laster Tech to raise NT$550 million for site expansion
    6h 36min ago
    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out
    6h 37min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Merck to invest NT$17 billion in Taiwan over next 5-7 years

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Merck to expand capacity in Taiwan. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Germany-based Merck KGaA will add investment of about NT$17 billion (US$610 million) to set up production capacity for semiconductor and display materials and enhance R&D capability in Taiwan over the next 5-7 years, according to Merck Group Taiwan managing director John Lee.

    The investment is the largest as compared with the investment projects Merck has historically undertaken in Taiwan, Lee said. The investment is part of Level Up, Merck's global investment plan with a total budget of over EUR3 billion (US$3.4 billion) and investment projects varying among different countries, Lee noted.

    The initial part of the investment is expansion of the production and R&D capacity for electronic materials at the existing factory of SAFC Hitech Taiwan, Merck's subsidiary based in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, including addition of storage and conveying systems for specialty gases and chemical materials, Lee indicated. The expansion will begin on December 16, 2021 and completed at the end of 2022.

    The main part of the investment is construction of Mega Site, Merck's globally first large production and R&D base for semiconductor materials, on a 15-hectare site in Southern Taiwan Science Park, with the construction to begin in 2022 and production to kick off at different time depending on products, Lee noted. The production at Mega Site will cover Merck's entire series of semiconductor material solutions including thin film, specialty gases, patterned and planarized materials.

    Also included in the investment is expansion of production capacity for patterned display materials in Taiwan and combination of Merck's semiconductor R&D capability in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, into an integrated R&D center which covers the entire semiconductor manufacturing process. As the first-step development of the integrated R&D center, a chemical-mechanical planarization laboratory in under expansion.

    Merck has unique positioning in the global semiconductor ecosystem, providing materials used in the seven key processes in front-end wafer foundry, including doping, patterning, deposition, planarization, etching and cleaning, and back-end IC packaging, Lee indicated.

    Categories
    Chips + components Display components Displays + photonics IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Merck Taiwan
    Related stories
    Apr 22
    Touch Taiwan 2021 kicks off
    Mar 15
    Semiconductor materials and equipment vendors gaining presence at STSP
    Dec 25
    Merck to highlight innovative materials and solutions at CES 2021 online
    Dec 15, 2020
    Merck sets up OLED materials lab and production lines in Taiwan
    Sep 25, 2020
    Merck to expand investments in Taiwan
    Jan 15, 2020
    Commercial inkjet printed OLED displays may come in 2 years: Q&A with Merck CEO of performance materials Kai Beckmann
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021