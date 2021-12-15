Merck to invest NT$17 billion in Taiwan over next 5-7 years

Germany-based Merck KGaA will add investment of about NT$17 billion (US$610 million) to set up production capacity for semiconductor and display materials and enhance R&D capability in Taiwan over the next 5-7 years, according to Merck Group Taiwan managing director John Lee.

The investment is the largest as compared with the investment projects Merck has historically undertaken in Taiwan, Lee said. The investment is part of Level Up, Merck's global investment plan with a total budget of over EUR3 billion (US$3.4 billion) and investment projects varying among different countries, Lee noted.

The initial part of the investment is expansion of the production and R&D capacity for electronic materials at the existing factory of SAFC Hitech Taiwan, Merck's subsidiary based in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, including addition of storage and conveying systems for specialty gases and chemical materials, Lee indicated. The expansion will begin on December 16, 2021 and completed at the end of 2022.

The main part of the investment is construction of Mega Site, Merck's globally first large production and R&D base for semiconductor materials, on a 15-hectare site in Southern Taiwan Science Park, with the construction to begin in 2022 and production to kick off at different time depending on products, Lee noted. The production at Mega Site will cover Merck's entire series of semiconductor material solutions including thin film, specialty gases, patterned and planarized materials.

Also included in the investment is expansion of production capacity for patterned display materials in Taiwan and combination of Merck's semiconductor R&D capability in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, into an integrated R&D center which covers the entire semiconductor manufacturing process. As the first-step development of the integrated R&D center, a chemical-mechanical planarization laboratory in under expansion.

Merck has unique positioning in the global semiconductor ecosystem, providing materials used in the seven key processes in front-end wafer foundry, including doping, patterning, deposition, planarization, etching and cleaning, and back-end IC packaging, Lee indicated.