TSEC lands orders for 240MWp of PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

TSEC has disclosed it has obtained orders for PV modules to be used in two power stations with total installation capacity of 240MWp, with shipments to be delivered between April 2021 and February 2022.

The orders totaled NT$2.3-2.5 billion (US$81-88 million) in value, said TSEC.

The two PV power stations will be established in western Taiwan, and upon completion, one will become the largest ground-mounted PV power-generating facility in Taiwan, TSEC said.

The PV modules are made of bifacial solar cells, and the two facilities are expected to generate electricity of over 320 million kWh a year, TSEC indicated.

TSEC has expanded annual production capacity for PV modules from 500MWp to 800MWp at present, with many of the new production lines having started operation in February 2021, and the others to come online soon, TSEC noted.

Judging from orders on hand, TSEC said it expects PV module production capacity to be fully utilized over the next few months.

TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$413.8 million for March, increasing 15.20% sequentially and 9.66% on year, and those of NT$1.137 billion for January-March grew 13.17% on year.