TSEC obtains NT$2 billion syndicated loan

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module maker TSEC has disclosed it has signed with 10 local banks for a five-year syndicated loan of NT$2 billion (US$69 million).

Most of the fund will be use to set up additional PV module production lines to expand annual capacity from 500MWp at present to 900MWp, TSEC said. The new production lines will come into trial operation in December 2020 and production will begin in January 2021, TSEC noted.