URE, TSEC, Motech report 3Q20 profits

Solar cell and module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC and Motech Industries have alll reported profits for third-quarter 2020.
Despite operating loss NT$86.7 million (US$3.0 million) for the quarter, URE managed to post net profit of NT$142.3 million for the period, thanks to NT$329 million in gains from selling asset.
TSEC and Motech reported net profit of NT$131 million and NT$103 million respectively for third-quarter 2020.
URE posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.026 billion for October, decreasing 13.24% sequentially and 9.37%.
TSEC's October consolidated revenues reached NT$364.5 million, slipping 16.63% sequentially but growing 12.85% on year.
Motech's October consolidated sales reached NT$283.7 million, down 9.88% sequentially and 29.62% on year.
URE, TSEC and Motech: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)
URE
TSEC
Motech
3Q20
Jan-Sep 2020
3Q20
Jan-Sep 2020
3Q20
Jan-Sep 2020
Consolidated revenues
3,515
9,795
1,350
3,580
1,040
2,806
Gross margin
6.99%
(1.97%)
16.37%
10.28%
18.19%
13.05%
Operating profit
(86.7)
(1,418)
130.4
(240.3)
90.6
57.5
Net profit
142.3
(1,198)
131.0
(274.0)
103.3
189.5
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020