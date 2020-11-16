URE, TSEC, Motech report 3Q20 profits

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC and Motech Industries have alll reported profits for third-quarter 2020.

Despite operating loss NT$86.7 million (US$3.0 million) for the quarter, URE managed to post net profit of NT$142.3 million for the period, thanks to NT$329 million in gains from selling asset.

TSEC and Motech reported net profit of NT$131 million and NT$103 million respectively for third-quarter 2020.

URE posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.026 billion for October, decreasing 13.24% sequentially and 9.37%.

TSEC's October consolidated revenues reached NT$364.5 million, slipping 16.63% sequentially but growing 12.85% on year.

Motech's October consolidated sales reached NT$283.7 million, down 9.88% sequentially and 29.62% on year.

URE, TSEC and Motech: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) URE TSEC Motech 3Q20 Jan-Sep 2020 3Q20 Jan-Sep 2020 3Q20 Jan-Sep 2020 Consolidated revenues 3,515 9,795 1,350 3,580 1,040 2,806 Gross margin 6.99% (1.97%) 16.37% 10.28% 18.19% 13.05% Operating profit (86.7) (1,418) 130.4 (240.3) 90.6 57.5 Net profit 142.3 (1,198) 131.0 (274.0) 103.3 189.5

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020