Green energy
URE, TSEC, Motech report 3Q20 profits
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC and Motech Industries have alll reported profits for third-quarter 2020.

Despite operating loss NT$86.7 million (US$3.0 million) for the quarter, URE managed to post net profit of NT$142.3 million for the period, thanks to NT$329 million in gains from selling asset.

TSEC and Motech reported net profit of NT$131 million and NT$103 million respectively for third-quarter 2020.

URE posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.026 billion for October, decreasing 13.24% sequentially and 9.37%.

TSEC's October consolidated revenues reached NT$364.5 million, slipping 16.63% sequentially but growing 12.85% on year.

Motech's October consolidated sales reached NT$283.7 million, down 9.88% sequentially and 29.62% on year.

URE, TSEC and Motech: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)

URE

TSEC

Motech

3Q20

Jan-Sep 2020

3Q20

Jan-Sep 2020

3Q20

Jan-Sep 2020

Consolidated revenues

3,515

9,795

1,350

3,580

1,040

2,806

Gross margin

6.99%

(1.97%)

16.37%

10.28%

18.19%

13.05%

Operating profit

(86.7)

(1,418)

130.4

(240.3)

90.6

57.5

Net profit

142.3

(1,198)

131.0

(274.0)

103.3

189.5

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

