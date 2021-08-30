Tainergy invests in production of SiC wafers

Solar cell and PV module maker Tainergy Tech has set up a subsidiary, TaiSiC Materials, specifically for production of SiC wafers used as substrates for epitaxy of GaN-on-SiC wafers, according to industry sources.

Fellow maker TSEC reportedly stands a chance of providing PV modules for Tesla to set up rooftop PV systems, said the sources.

With Tainergy holding a 64% stake, TaiSiC has obtained licensed use of SiC-related patents owned by Materials and Electro-Optics Research Division under National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, the sources said.

TaiSiC has begun SiC crystal growth and production of 4-inch N-type and semi-insulating SiC ingots and wafers, and is developing 6-inch models, the sources noted.

Tesla is reportedly evaluating TSEC and a China-based maker for supply of PV modules, the sources said. Although the China-based maker is advantageous in price, TSEC is likely to be chosen because the US has imposed restrictive measures on China-produced PV products amid the US-China trade disputes, the sources indicated.

Tainergy posted consolidated revenues of NT$928.0 million (US$33.2 million), operating loss of NT$275.9 million and net loss of NT$268.6 million for first-half 2021.

TSEC recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.506 billion, operating loss of NT$104.5 million and net loss of NT$92.2 million for the same period.