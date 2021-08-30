中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 31, 2021
    10:32
    mostly clear
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IPC makers to not buy over-priced components in spot market
    1min ago
    DRAM spot prices falling rapidly
    12min ago
    TSMC striving to lower costs
    15min ago
    Quotes for wirebonding packaging to rise in 1H22
    Aug 30, 21:36
    IC substrate suppliers to see rising ASPs boost 2021 profits
    Aug 30, 21:16
    TV panel prices to fall rapidly in September
    Aug 30, 21:12
    Zhen Ding expects profit growth in 2H21
    Aug 30, 21:06
    Honor becomes 3rd-largest handset brand in China
    Aug 30, 21:06
    TSMC launches advanced packaging for silicon photonics apps
    Aug 30, 21:06
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Tainergy invests in production of SiC wafers
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Solar cell and PV module maker Tainergy Tech has set up a subsidiary, TaiSiC Materials, specifically for production of SiC wafers used as substrates for epitaxy of GaN-on-SiC wafers, according to industry sources.

    Fellow maker TSEC reportedly stands a chance of providing PV modules for Tesla to set up rooftop PV systems, said the sources.

    With Tainergy holding a 64% stake, TaiSiC has obtained licensed use of SiC-related patents owned by Materials and Electro-Optics Research Division under National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, the sources said.

    TaiSiC has begun SiC crystal growth and production of 4-inch N-type and semi-insulating SiC ingots and wafers, and is developing 6-inch models, the sources noted.

    Tesla is reportedly evaluating TSEC and a China-based maker for supply of PV modules, the sources said. Although the China-based maker is advantageous in price, TSEC is likely to be chosen because the US has imposed restrictive measures on China-produced PV products amid the US-China trade disputes, the sources indicated.

    Tainergy posted consolidated revenues of NT$928.0 million (US$33.2 million), operating loss of NT$275.9 million and net loss of NT$268.6 million for first-half 2021.

    TSEC recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.506 billion, operating loss of NT$104.5 million and net loss of NT$92.2 million for the same period.

    Categories
    EV Green energy Solar
    Tags
    PV Tainergy Tech Tesla
    Companies
    Tainergy Tech
    Related stories
    Jul 9
    TSEC starts trial run of new solar cell production line
    Apr 16
    TSEC lands orders for 240MWp of PV modules
    Dec 28
    TSEC to set up large-size solar cell production lines
    Sep 21
    Tainergy has no plans for strategic alliance with III-V IC players
    Sep 17
    Tainergy to start SiC wafer production in 1Q21
    Jul 3, 2020
    SiC wafer in robust demand for EV applications
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 27, 08:33
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July