Green energy
TSEC to set up large-size solar cell production lines
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSEC has disclosed a plan to invest NT$700 million (US$24.3 million) to set up monthly production capacity of 350-400MWp for 10- to 12-inch solar cells, with operation to begin at the end of first-quarter 2021.

The fund will come from a 5-year syndicated loan of NT$2.0 billion obtained in November, TSEC said.

TSEC said its existing 6- to 8-inch solar cell production capacity has been fully utilized for a while, and it is setting up the new lines mainly for making customized high-efficiency PV modules. TSEC said it plans to expand the capacity for 10- to 12-inch segment to 1GWp over the next three years.

Currently, orders on hand take up 60% of its PV module capacity, TSEC noted.

