    TSEC raises US$22 million via private placement

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    TSEC; Credit: DIGITIMES

    Solar cell and PV module maker TSEC has raised funds of NT$615.0 million (US$22.04 million) through issuing 25.895 million preferred shares at NT$23.75 per share for private placement, with the Taiwan government's National Development Fund subscribing for 31.71% of the preferred shares and a new shareholder of TSEC 68.29%, according to TSEC.

    The funds will be used to expand the production capacity of using large-size solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers to make solar cells, TSEC said. TSEC will expand the annual production capacity for solar cells to 1.5GWp and that for PV modules to 1.5GWp at the end of 2022.

    TSEC posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.912 billion, a gross margin of 2.14%, an operating loss of NT$209.0 million, and a net loss of NT$198.7 million for the first three quarters of 2021.

    Categories
    EV + green energy Solar
    Tags
    fund raising private placement VIA
    Companies
    VIA Technologies
