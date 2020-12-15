Green energy
TSEC lands order for 360,000 PV modules
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

TSEC has disclosed it has obtained an order for about 360,000 PV modules for a power station to be established on fish ponds in southern Taiwan, with shipments to begin in first-quarter 2021.

The power station will have installation capacity of 120MWp, so far the largest of its kind in Taiwan, TSEC said. The modules to be used in the station are made of mono-Si solar cells and the order is worth NT$1.1-1.3 billion (US$38.2-45.1 million), said TSEC.

TSEC said it has order visibility that can fill about 60% of its PV module production capacity.

TSEC's November consolidated revenues reached NT$378.6 million, increasing 3.85% sequentially and 23.85% on year, and those of NT$4.338 billion for January-November grew 6.34% on year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.