TSEC lands order for 360,000 PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

TSEC has disclosed it has obtained an order for about 360,000 PV modules for a power station to be established on fish ponds in southern Taiwan, with shipments to begin in first-quarter 2021.

The power station will have installation capacity of 120MWp, so far the largest of its kind in Taiwan, TSEC said. The modules to be used in the station are made of mono-Si solar cells and the order is worth NT$1.1-1.3 billion (US$38.2-45.1 million), said TSEC.

TSEC said it has order visibility that can fill about 60% of its PV module production capacity.

TSEC's November consolidated revenues reached NT$378.6 million, increasing 3.85% sequentially and 23.85% on year, and those of NT$4.338 billion for January-November grew 6.34% on year.