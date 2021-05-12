Sensor specialist PixArt expects up to 15% revenue growth in 2Q21

Cage Chao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Image sensor specialist PixArt Imaging expects to post a revenue increase of 10-15% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, with gross margin reaching over 57%.

PixArt said demand from clients has been robust, but actual business results in 2021 will depend on how much support it can garner from foundry and backend houses. It added so far such support has been falling short of demand from clients.

Its first-quarter consolidated revenues came to NT$2.245 billion (US$80.26 million), down 9% sequentikally but up 32.4% on yeat, with gross margin falling 1pp sequentially and 0.27pp on year to 57.2%.

PixArt recorded April consolidated sales of NT$859 million, and expects May and June to log similar levels of revenues.

It said it will pass on increasing foundry costs to clients, meaning prices for its major product lines, including optical track sensors (OTS) and TWS chips will rise in the second quarter.