Taiwan CCL vendors post impressive revenue increases for 1Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's CCL makers have reported double-digit on-year increases for their first-quarter 2021 revenues, with notebook and automotive applications being two main growth engines, and they expect shipments of high speed/frequency CCL for server and networking applications to ramp up steadily in the months ahead, according to industry sources.

Leading CCL vendor Elite Material (EMC) saw first-quarter 2021 revenues jump 35.5% on year to NT$8.004 billion (US$285.86 million), mainly driven by strong demand for notebooks, automotive electronics and consumer applications.

EMC, now with a distinct leadership in the HDI CCL segment, has not only seen its shipments for HDI boards for handsets and other consumer devices stay strong, but also enjoyed a ramp-up in orders from Apple for non-handset applications in the first half of the year, with the momentum to extend into the second half for iPhones, the sources said.

Iteq's first-quarter revenues rose 31.62% on year to NT$7.394 billion, with the growth mainly resulting from brisk demand for notebooks and automotive electronics. The company is expected to ramp up shipments for server, storage and 5G infrastructure applications in the second quarter while continuing to see strong order momentum for consumer and automotive applications.

Ventec's revenues for the quarter gained 19.95% on year reaching a record high of NT$1.61 billion, mainly bolstered by robust CCL shipments for thermal connectivity aluminum substrates for car headlights, with the shipments logging a high double-digit on-year growth. Its low-loss CCL for high-end notebook application also serves as another growth driver.