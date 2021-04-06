MediaTek likely to become top mobile SoC provider in 2021

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek is likely to become the world's largest mobile chip supplier in 2021, bolstered by a ramp-up in shipments of its 4G and 5G SoC solutions, according to industry sources.

The chipmaker has released its 5G SoC series, including the Dimensity 1000, 800 and 700 lineups, targeting the entry-level to midrange and premium 5G smartphone segments, said the sources. It has also updated its 4G SoC lineups to enhance its competitiveness.

MediaTek's strength lies in its capacity to deliver 5G and 4G mobile chips with short lead times or even on-demand, thanks to the readiness of foundry capacity support from TSMC, commented the sources.

Most non-Taiwan first-tier chip designers worldwide have seen their delivery lead times from foundries extended, with many now needing to wait for over 30 weeks to receive their supplies, up from 20-30 weeks previously, the sources said.

MediaTek is likely to post significant revenue growths for March and first-quarter 2021 after seeing its January-February sales surge 78% on year to NT$67.886 billion (US$2.376 billion), said the sources.