SMIC posts 2-fold jump in 2020 net profit

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has reported revenue grew 25.4% to a record high of US$3.91 billion in 2020, when profits attributable to the company surged 204.9% on year to US$716 million.

SMIC saw its gross margin climb 3pp from a year earlier to 23.6% in 2020.

Sales generated from 14nm and 28nm processes accounted for a combined 9.2% of SMIC's total wafer sales in 2020, compared with 4.3% in 2019. The 55/65nm and 0.15/0.18-micron process segments contributed 30% and 33%, respectively, to the foundry's total wafer revenue last year.

SMIC saw sales generated from the smartphone sector account for 44.4% of its total wafer revenue in 2020, followed by consumer electronics devices with 18.2% and smart home related device applications with 17.1%. China (including Hong Kong) remained the foundry's largest market contributing 63.5% to its total wafer sales last year.

Looking into 2021, SMIC expects to post a mid- to high-single-digit revenue increase with gross margin ranging in the mid-teens range. The foundry set its revenue target for the first half of this year at around US$2.1 billion.

SMIC also disclosed its capex goal this year of US$4.3 billion, the majority of which will be spent on the expansion of its non-FinFET process capacity.