Bits + chips
SMIC expects 17-19% revenue increase in 2Q21
Jerry Yang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) expects to post a revenue increase of 17-19% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, with gross margin ranging from 25% to 27%.

SMIC reported revenue grew about 22% on year and 12.5% sequentially to US$1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while gross margin came to 22.7% compared with 18% in the prior quarter and 25.8% a year earlier.

SMIC utilized 98.7% of production capacity in the first quarter, when the foundry shipped about 1.56 million 8-inch equivalent wafers.

SMIC saw sales generated by 14nm and 28nm process technologies account for 6.9% of total wafer revenue in the first quarter, up from 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, but down from 7.8% a year earlier, while the shares for its 55/65nm and 0.15/0.18-micron technology each remained above 30%.

SMIC's non-FinFET capacity will continue to be fully loaded until the end of 2021, the China-based foundry indicated. Meanwhile, SMIC has seen revenue generated from its FinFET processes grow sequentially from "a trough" with new tape-out projects steadily engaging, it said.

"As SMIC was placed on the US entity list, the company is restricted from procuring related US-origin items and technologies. There are still risks and uncertainties to our second half of 2021," said company CFO Gao Yonggang.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21
  3. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – April 2021
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.