SMIC expects 17-19% revenue increase in 2Q21

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) expects to post a revenue increase of 17-19% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, with gross margin ranging from 25% to 27%.

SMIC reported revenue grew about 22% on year and 12.5% sequentially to US$1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while gross margin came to 22.7% compared with 18% in the prior quarter and 25.8% a year earlier.

SMIC utilized 98.7% of production capacity in the first quarter, when the foundry shipped about 1.56 million 8-inch equivalent wafers.

SMIC saw sales generated by 14nm and 28nm process technologies account for 6.9% of total wafer revenue in the first quarter, up from 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, but down from 7.8% a year earlier, while the shares for its 55/65nm and 0.15/0.18-micron technology each remained above 30%.

SMIC's non-FinFET capacity will continue to be fully loaded until the end of 2021, the China-based foundry indicated. Meanwhile, SMIC has seen revenue generated from its FinFET processes grow sequentially from "a trough" with new tape-out projects steadily engaging, it said.

"As SMIC was placed on the US entity list, the company is restricted from procuring related US-origin items and technologies. There are still risks and uncertainties to our second half of 2021," said company CFO Gao Yonggang.