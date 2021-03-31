Highlights of the day: TSMC chair cautions US, Europe against expanding fab capacity

DIGITIMES staff

The current short supply of semiconductor fab capacity is not normal, as the overall capacity should be more than enough to satisfy all demand in normal times, according TSMC chairman Mark Liu, who describes as "economically unrealistic" attempts by the US and Europe to expand their own fab capacity to satisfy all of their needs. But the short supply has been sending foundry quotes rising, with UMC and PSMC set to adjust upward their quotes by 10-20% starting April for rush orders. The eletric vehicle (EV) industry has seen fast development with rosy long-term outlook, thanks to government policy support, according to industry experts speaking at a forum on future cars held in Taipei.

US, Europe "unrealistic" in fab expansion drive, says TSMC chair: It would be "economically unrealistic" for the US and Europe to expand semiconductor fab capacity to satisfy their own needs, according to TSMC chairman Mark Liu.

UMC, PSMC to raise foundry quotes by another 10-20%: Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) will initiate further price hikes of about 10-20% with the new pricing to be effective starting April, according to industry sources.

EV industry bracing for long-term growth: Despite the pandemic-induced impacts, global electric vehicle (EV) shipments reached as high as 2.5 million units in 2020 - an achievement that has encouraged governments in advanced economies to accelerate policy formation that will be favorable to the advancement of the EV industry, according to industry experts.