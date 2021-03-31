EV industry bracing for long-term growth

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Despite the pandemic-induced impacts, global electric vehicle (EV) shipments reached as high as 2.5 million units in 2020 - an achievement that has encouraged governments in advanced economies to accelerate policy formation that will be favorable to the advancement of the EV industry, according to industry experts.

The experts are optimistic about the long-term prospects of the EV industry, expecting the EV market to grow by a CAGR of 22% in a nine-year forecast period to reach US$567.2 billion by 2025.

These experts made the remarks at a one-day forum on innovations of future cars held by Digitimes in Taipei on March 30.

Gabriel Chou, deputy director of product marketing at Macronix International, revealed that his company has been enhancing its deployment in the automotive memory market for years. And it expects demand for automotive memory products to grow significantly in 2021.

Macronix urged related companies to understand relevant international safety standards and different demand levels for EVs and implement the validation mechanism from the early development stage.

Based on the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) set forth under ISO 26262, Macronix is looking to complete the preparation phase for ASIL D in second-quarter 2021 and meet ASIL B safety standards by first-quarter 2022, Chou revealed.

The compliance with the ASIL safety standards will allow Macronix to enter the supply chains of the world's leading airbag manufacturers, Chou said, adding that its initial shipments will focus on 16Mb NOR flash and gradually upgrade to 32-64Mb devices, Chou said.

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) believes that the EV market's growth momentum will accelerate in light of government policy support and declining EV prices, said company assistant vice president Chang Wen-chin of enterprise and international business.

The sales growth rates of EVs and electric motorcycles have been moving up in tandem in the Taiwan market with clear long-term prospects, Chang said, adding that FET has joined the Foxconn-led MIH platform designed to accelerate the development of the EV ecosystem.

FET is currently promoting the sales of electric motorcycles bundled with its 5G subscriber services. It can also play a significant role in the management of charging piles through its cloud platform.

FET also collaborates with the Taipei City Government to initiate an innovative experimental project to deliver passengers with autonomous-driving buses on specific routes, providing 5G private networks and related C-V2X technology.